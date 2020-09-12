Dane County Humane Society hosts drive-through pet food pantry

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

Dane County Humane Society

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society hosted a drive-through pet food pantry on Saturday to support local pet owners during the pandemic.

All of the pantry’s supplies were donated by Dane County residents and the event was volunteer-run.

“This really is a story more about how Dane County residents are supporting each other,” Shelter Resource Supervisor Tim Clark said.

The pantry offered local pet owners contactless pickup of free dog and cat food.

Organizers say the nonprofit organization plans on holding similar events in the future.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.