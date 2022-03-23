Dane County Humane Society helps rehome dogs, cats from overcrowded Texas shelter

MADISON, Wis. — More than 130 animals from an overcrowded shelter in Texas have arrived in Madison and elsewhere in the Midwest in the hopes of finding their forever homes.

The cats and dogs were flown from Texas to Illinois, where more than 60 of them were then loaded into vehicles and driven to the Dane County Humane Society. Some will stay in Madison, while others will head to other shelters in Wisconsin.

The remaining animals will head to shelters in Michigan and Illinois.

Humane society officials said shelters in Texas and elsewhere across the country are in crisis due to overcrowding and other obstacles, but efforts like Tuesday’s will help improve the lives of the homeless animals.

“We really want to help these dogs and cats find new homes to help some of the shelters further out and make it more manageable for them,” Lisa Bernard, DCHS’ public relations coordinator, said.

The animals will be available for adoption soon, DCHS said. The effort was made possible by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

