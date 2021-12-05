Dane County honors “Climate Champions”

by Anna Hansen

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Advancements toward sustainability made in the past year have taught Dane County that being green may be easier than we think.

Today, 29 local “climate champions” were honored at Forest Edge Elementary School in Fitchburg for their commitment to Dane County’s Climate Champions program. The program aims to cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 as well as putting us on track for carbon neutrality by 2050. Forest Edge is one of many places where you can see these plans in action- it’s the first net-zero emissions school in the state.

For the past year, the school’s electricity, heat, air conditioning, water, and dehumidification have been powered solely by geothermal heat pumps and solar panels. This may seem complicated, but according to the district’s business manager Andy Weiland, it really isn’t.

“The technologies are pretty simple actually, they’re not real difficult and they’ve been around for decades,” he said. “We make about, this last year, 750 megawatts of energy and we used about 130, so we had about a 20-megawatt surplus.”

Weiland says it’s simple enough for the kids attending the school to grasp.

“Basically makes the calculation very easy for even a fourth-grader at this school to be able to figure out if it’s net-zero or not.”

Local officials have praised Weiland and other participants in the program for their dedication to the environment.

“We recognize entities that are reducing their energy use that are reducing their water use that are reducing waste,” said Kathy Kuntz, Dane County’s Director of Energy and Climate Change. “They’re getting it done, they’re reducing emissions in ways that are consistent with our county-wide climate action plan”

