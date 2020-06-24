Dane County health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases ever

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane County have reported the county’s highest number of COVID-19 cases ever.

On Wednesday, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced 71 new cases of the virus.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 1,245 people have tested positive for the virus in Dane County.

Thirty-two Dane County residents have died.

More than 25,000 people have tested positive in Wisconsin.

The percentage of new cases in Dane County has trended upward recently. Public health officials reported many of these cases came from gatherings.

Dane County is currently in Phase 2 of the Dane Forward plan to reopen the economy safely during the pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments