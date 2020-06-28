Dane County health officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases, breaking Thursday’s record

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County health officials have announced a new single-day high number of new cases Sunday morning.

According to Public Heath Madison & Dane County, 120 people had tested positive for the virus over then past 24 hours, breaking Thursday’s single-day spike record of 105 new cases.

Sine the start of the outbreak, 1,650 people have tested positive in Dane County and 959 of them have recovered.

The percentage of new cases in Dane County has continued to increase over the weekend. Dane County health officials reported an 5.9% positive percentage of new COVID-19 test just yesterday.

Public health officials said the upward trend of positive cases is not due to increased testing.

The county is still in phase two of its Dane Forward plan to reopen.

For more information, visit the Public Heath Madison & Dane County’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments