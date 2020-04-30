Dane County health officials report additional Covid-19-related death, 6 new confirmed cases

Matthew Clark by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. Another person in Dane County has died of complications related to COVID-19 and another six county residents have tested positive.

On Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced 23 Dane County residents have now died from the virus.

431 people in Dane County have tested positive. 269 people have recovered.

By Thursday morning, at least 6656 people across the state have tested positive. 309 people have died.

As of Thursday morning, 24 people are receiving care for the virus in a Dane County hospital while four people are being treated in the ICU.

