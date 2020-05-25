Dane County health officials confirm 14 new cases of COVID-19 as county total reaches 615

MADISON, Wis. — Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dane County since Sunday afternoon, according to new data from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Health officials said a total of 615 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, and 26 have died due to complications from the coronavirus.

The new data comes one day before Dane County plans to enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

More than 26,000 tests have been conducted, while 148 people have been hospitalized.

Wisconsin has confirmed over 15,000 cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday, with 5.5% of new tests coming back positive.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.