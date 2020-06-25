Dane County health officials announce more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, breaking Wednesday’s record

MADISON, Wis. — Just one day after posting a record number of new COVID-19 cases, Dane County health officials have announced a new high number of new cases.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Thursday that 105 more people had tested positive for the virus, shattering Wednesday’s single-day spike record of 71 cases.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 1,350 people have tested positive in Dane County and 868 of them have recovered.

The number of people in the hospital also ticked up since Wednesday. Twenty-three people are now in the hospital and eight of them are in the ICU.

Public health officials said they would be releasing more information Thursday about the rapid increase in cases in Dane County.

The county is currently in phase two of its Dane Forward plan to reopen the economy.

