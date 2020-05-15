Dane County has 18 new COVID-19 cases Friday, largest spike since April 1

MADISON, Wis. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Dane County went up by 18 people Friday, the tallest spike in cases in the county in six weeks, according to data from public health officials.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reported Friday there are 517 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Health officials said Friday’s increase in cases is related to an outbreak of cases at one facility.

“There is a cluster at a long term care facility, and this jump in cases is related to that cluster,” the agency said.

The state Department of Health Services began providing data on facilities with active COVID-19 investigations on Wednesday. DHS shows only one facility in Dane County with an active investigation, The Villa at Middleton Village in Middleton.

In the last week, there was an average of about 7 new cases per day, until Friday’s number jumped.

New county cases in the last week:

May 8: 8 new cases

new cases Saturday: 5 new cases

new cases Sunday: 11 new cases

new cases Monday: 1 new case

new case Tuesday: 8 new cases

new cases Wednesday: 8 new cases

new cases Thursday: 8 new cases

new cases Friday: 18 new cases

According to public health data, the last time there was an 18-count rise in cases in one day was April 1. There was also a spike on April 20 of 17 new cases that day.

The first case in Dane County happened on Feb. 5.

On Friday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said county jail has had 37 inmates test positive for COVID-19 since the first inmate tested positive March 26. Contract tracing found one inmate had intentionally concealed symptoms to avoid detection, causing 32 inmates to test positive, jail officials said.

Wisconsin had a total of 11,405 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, and a total of 434 deaths, according to state and county data. Wisconsin DHS releases its new coronavirus data in the afternoons.