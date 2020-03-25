Dane County giving $58,000 in emergency shelter funding to DAIS

MADISON, Wis. — To help maintain its services during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County will give Domestic Abuse Intervention Services Inc. $58,000 in emergency funding over the next two months.

According to a release, the “Safer at Home” order is expected to result in an increase need for services at DAIS. The time of need coincides with recent funding cuts to DAIS, lost revenue from event cancellations and other funding challenges.

“DAIS is an invaluable organization in our community, and we are committed to making sure those experiencing domestic abuse continue to have access to essential resources, especially during this challenging time,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “DAIS offers important services to some of the most vulnerable in our community, and we are happy that our financial support will help them continue their work over the next two months.”

The funding will help operations of the 24-Hour Help Line and the only shelter for domestic violence victims and their children in Dane County.

“In the wake of funding challenges elsewhere, we are incredibly grateful for the County Executive’s leadership in response to COVID-19,” said Shannon Barry, executive director at DAIS. “As Dane County’s only domestic violence shelter and service provider, we know the need for our services will be greater now than ever; this funding will help us serve and support our most vulnerable as they navigate these turbulent times.”

