Dane County Farmers’ Market to start late winter market season

The Dane County Farmers' Market is returning this weekend with the Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill.

by Maija Inveiss

The market plans to be at Garver Feed Mill every Saturday from Jan. 8 through April 9, according to a release. Apart from Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 (when the market is 7:30-11:30 a.m.), all other markets will be from 8 a.m.-noon.

Similar to the market on the square, the Late Winter Market has fruits, vegetables, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, local meats, bakery items and more. All of the items are sold by market members.

Organizers say there is limited parking spots at Garver Feed Mill with more options in the surrounding area. They suggest visiting this parking map for more options.

As they are following COVID-19 health guidelines, face coverings are required.

