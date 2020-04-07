Dane County Farmers’ Market summer season postponed due to the coronavirus

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is postponing its outdoor season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the farmers’ market was supposed to start Saturday. To protect public safety and the well-being of our community, the farmers will not be opening the outdoor season.

The state has canceled all events on the Capitol Square in Madison and the Wednesday Market has similar restrictions.

“We do not know when this will be, as no one knows how long the outbreak will last,” the release said. “In the interim, we are navigating how to safely connect customers with our family farmers and how to best support our market members during this difficult time.”

DCFM expects to open on the Square once restrictions are discontinued.

Farmers’ markets are permitted to be open as essential food access points, but organizers want to make sure customers and members are safe.

“The same way each community, each household, and each person must make choices as to how to operate during the pandemic in a manner that respects their unique situation, the Dane County Farmers’ Market must also make hard decisions as to how to uphold our social responsibility to provide a safe environment for our customers and our vendors, given our unique situation,” the release said.

Since DCFM is the largest producer only farmers’ market in the country, there are more than 12,000 individuals who attend per week. The large number of customers serves as a key economic driver for the 265 family farms and small food businesses that participate in the market.

“We understand that this news will make many of you feel sad or frustrated, but please have faith that we, and all of our local food partners, are working hard to continue to feed our community local food and ensure that our farmers and small food businesses can continue to thrive,” the release said.

While there is no market, there are ways to support farmers during this time period.

You can buy directly from vendors here. You can also participate in the local food pilot where you can place pre-orders and come pick-up items at Garver Feed Mill.

In partnership with FairShare CSA Coalition, DCFM established an emergency farmer fun to help those whose income has been severely impacted by the coronavirus.