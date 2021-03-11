Dane County Farmers’ Market outdoor season to start at Alliant Energy Center

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of the Dane County Farmers Market

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market will start the 2021 outdoor season at the Alliant Energy Center on April 10. The

Market organizers made the announcement Thursday morning, and said they’re confident the market will return to the Capitol Square sometime this summer.

“We will be building on the success and joy that many found in our modified operations during the 2020 outdoor season, and we are also confident that we will be allowed to return to the Capitol Square sometime during our 2021 outdoor season,” Market Manager Sarah Elliott said. “Our fundamental mission is to ensure that Wisconsin family farms and small food businesses can be economically viable and that our community has access to high-quality, fresh local foods. This mission continues whether we are permitted to be on the Square or not.”

The outdoor market will run like a traditional farmers’ market, meaning shoppers will be able to wander between vendors and buy products without pre-ordering.

“The Dane County Farmers’ Market connects our community with locally grown and made foods and is a true staple event,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “We are proud to continue this partnership at Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center and do our part to help get fresh goods and produce out to families.”

The walk-up market will run every Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon.

Shoppers can also choose to pre-order products and pick them up on foot. Market organizers said they plan to continue the pre-order/drive-thru food pick up on Wednesdays at the Alliant Energy Center in addition to the walk-up market. Local food pick ups are currently held in Pavilion 2. On March 24, pick ups will move to the parking lot in front of the Exhibition Hall.

“Many of our loyal customers love the Local Food Pick Ups because they can leisurely shop from their homes and then safely and efficiently drive-thru the Pick Up while the farmers place their orders in their vehicles, so we wanted to continue to offer this successful vending model,” Elliot said.

Some local vendors, like the beloved Stella’s Bakery, said earlier this week that they’re prepared for whatever the 2021 outdoor season brings. Some vendors, though, have had to completely reinvent their strategies after the market was moved from the square last year because of the pandemic.

