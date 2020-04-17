Dane County Farmers’ Market starts local food pickups at Alliant Energy Center

Online website launches Monday

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

As the opening of the Dane County Farmers’ Market outdoor season has been postponed for the foreseeable future, it announced Friday a new system of pickups.

Starting April 22, and continuing on Wednesdays and Saturdays, DCFM will be hosting local food pickups at Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center, according to a release.

“Our fundamental mission is to ensure that Wisconsin family farms and small food businesses can be economically viable and that our community has access to high-quality, fresh local foods,” says Sarah Elliott, DCFM market manager. “This mission becomes even more vital during the current crisis caused by COVID-19.”

The pickups will be based on the pilots hosted earlier this spring at Garver Feed Mill.

DCFM is partnering with WhatsGood to launch an online marketplace that will provide a unified shopping experience. Customers can place one order that includes as many participating members’ products that they wish to buy.

Customers will go to Willow Island to drive-through and get products directly from the farmer or small business they ordered from.

“Dane County is proud to provide the Alliant Energy Center as a temporary home for the Dane County Farmers’ Market during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Through this new partnership and pick-up process, Dane County residents will be able to support our local farmers and small food businesses during this challenging time, while continuing to follow public health guidelines.”

To participate in the local food pickups, customers must preorder. The online DCFM store will be opening April 20.



