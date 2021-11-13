Dane County Farmers’ Market ends season on the Square: Where to find vendors this winter

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– There’s a reason market season ends mid-November: the temperature barely got above freezing for the final outdoor market of the year.

After 10 weeks off the square and 22 back on, the Dane County Farmers’ Market ended its time on the Square Saturday.

Only the most loyal farmers and their fans showed up for one last lap around the Capitol: a few thousand shoppers and 40 vendors, down from 20,000+ customers and 100+ sellers on the market’s busiest days this summer.

“When the market first came back to the square, we had a lot a lot of customers,” market manager Jamie Bugel told News 3. “We hadn’t seen that many people in so long.”

RELATED: 3 tips to avoid crowds, get the best selection at the Dane County Farmers’ Market

Where to find vendors this winter

You can still get your farmers’ market fix during Madison’s coldest months.

Starting November 20th, select vendors are moving inside to the annual Holiday Market at the Monona Terrace. The Holiday Market is open Nov. 20th, Dec. 4, and Dec. 18.

Vendors will shift to the Late-Winter Market at the Garver Feed Mill from Jan. 8 through April 9th.

Then, mark your calendars: the big market returns to the Square April 16th for its 50th season!

Until then, several vendors offer alternate pickup options during the winter.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.