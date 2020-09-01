Dane County Farmers’ Market continuing hybrid market through October

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Photo by Nikki Hansen

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market will continue as a hybrid market through October.

According to a news release, the market will continue its Saturday Hybrid Market on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center through Oct. 31.

Officials said the Saturday market provides customers two opportunities to buy directly from farmers and food producers, either through pre-orders that can be picked up between 7 and 9 a.m.; or shopping at the walk-up market between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The release said customers have spent more than $845,000 with Dane County Farmers’ Market members since it began its preorder/drive-through model in late April.

To adhere to coronavirus procedures and social distancing, several safety measures are enforced at the hybrid market.

As the hybrid market was opening last month, many shoppers said they are excited to be back to face-to-face shopping and said part of the appeal is the set up.

