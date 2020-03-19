Dane County Farmers’ Market and FairShare CSA team up to help farmers during COVID-19 pandemic

Photo courtesy of Dane County Farmers' Market

MADISON, Wis. — Local organizations are coming together to help make sure farmers are supported as farmers’ market season comes around.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market and FairShare CSA Coalition have established an emergency farmer fund, with the goal to fund raise at least $5,000 to help out any farms or food producers who might lose out on income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Member farms and food businesses can request up to $500 in grants through the fund, according to a press release. Community members can donate here.

