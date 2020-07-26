Dane County Farmers’ Market adds walk-up component to Willow Island pick-ups

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Credit: The Dane County Farmers' Market

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market announced Saturday a new walk-up option for residents to buy directly from Wisconsin farmers and small food producers, according to a news release.

Starting on Saturday, August 1, patrons can walk-in the market area and shop with almost 60 vendors, officials said. Shoppers can still continue to use the pre-order drive-thru option from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

“Many of our loyal customers love the Local Food Pick Ups because they can leisurely shop from their homes and then safely and efficiently drive- thru the Pick Up while farmers place their orders in their vehicles,” says Market Manager, Sarah Elliott, “but we also understand that some customers prefer to shop in-person. By continuing the local Food Pick Ups and also adding a new walk-up component, we hope to be able to meet the needs of all our customers in a safe manner.”

The release said customers can park their vehicles in front of he Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the walk-up potion of the market. There is a strict “Safe Shopper Code of Conduct” to ensure the safety of customers and vendors, the report said.

DCFM will continue their local food pickups on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the Dane County Farmers’ Market website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments