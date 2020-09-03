Dane County Fair creates new club to give aged-out exhibitors chance to show projects at 2021 fair

Photo courtesy of Dane County Fair

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Fair has created a new club for youth who were supposed to exhibit their projects at the Dane County Fair earlier this summer, but lost the chance when the fair was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The 2020-Rona Club will give youth who have aged out of clubs like 4-H a chance to exhibit at the 2021 Dane County Fair thanks to a decision by the Fair Board of Directors. Youth who hav

“The Board of Directors fully realize there are a number of kids who have put in an enormous amount of preparation and planning in anticipation of exhibiting one last time at the Fair,” President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. Darwin Lynde said. “With this extension, it will give them that opportunity in 2021.”

Fair rules typically state that exhibitors must not have reached their 20th birthday by Jan. 1 of the exhibition year. The new rule gives youth impacted by the 2020 cancellation an extra year, which means they must not have reached their 21st birthday by Jan 1, 2021.

The exception only applies to the 2021 fair, according to a news release.

Club enrollment opens Sept. 8. All members must be enrolled by Nov. 1.

More details are available on the Dane County Fair’s website.

The 2021 Dane County Fair is scheduled for July 15-18 at the Alliant Energy Center.

