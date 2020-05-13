Dane County Fair canceled as result of COVID-19 concerns

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — This year’s Dane County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Dane County Fair Association made the announcement in a news release Wednesday. The fair was originally scheduled for July 16 to 19.

“This decision was extremely difficult and disappointing for our board, but ultimately the health and safety of our community, attendees, partners, staff and volunteers are of the utmost importance,” said General Manager Danielle Ziegler. “We thank our community for their support and understanding, and we look forward to next year when we can all come back together at the 2021 Dane County Fair [from] July 15 to 18, 2021.”

The release said any youth exhibitors who will be aging out of participation this year and are enrolled in a 2020 project can participate in next year’s fair within the same project areas. More details are expected to come at a later time.

“The Board of Directors fully realize there are a number of kids that have put in an enormous amount of preparation and planning in anticipation of exhibiting one last time at the Fair,” said Dane County Fair Association President Darwin Lynde. “With this extension, it will give them that opportunity in 2021.”

