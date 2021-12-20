Dane County extends mask order to February 1 over Omicron concerns

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Public Health Madison and Dane County are extending the county’s face mask order, the county announced Monday.

The order, which was set to expire on January 3, will now be extended to February 1.

“As the state warns us of an Omicron surge that will overwhelm an already strained healthcare system, we must continue to equip ourselves in every way possible to slow the spread,” Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a statement Monday.

The move comes days after the Omicron variant was detected in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory for the variant on Monday.

Under the order, people two years old and older are required to wear face coverings while in most enclosed public places when other people are present. The order includes an exception if everyone in an enclosed space is fully-vaccinated.

Officials urged those who are fully vaccinated to get a booster shot as soon as possible.

“The best strategy we have to tackle this virus includes creating layers of protection,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “The more layers the better.”

Wisconsin’s current 7-day average of cases is 3,294. The average has returned to levels last seen in December of 2020.

