Dane County executive, CEO of the Urban League hold news conference on economic development hub

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison Ruben L. Anthony Jr. are expected announce that $100,000 in county funds will go to the Urban League for planning assistance to create of an economic development hub for the South Park Street corridor and support minority-owned businesses.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments