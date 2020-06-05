Dane County doubles its funding to Second Harvest Foodbank to help during COVID-19 Pandemic

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that Dane County will double its funding to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

The county will now give $6 million to the foodbank.

In April, Dane County announced they would be giving $3 million in funds to help food pantries through the end of July.

On Thursday, they added an additional $3 million in funds to help Dane County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Second Harvest so we can continue supporting markets for our agricultural producers and make sure the shelves at Dane County food pantries remain stocked for months to come,” Parisi said in a statement. “This win-win partnership will allow us to continue serving Dane County residents facing food insecurity and provide support to our local farmers and growers whose produce will be ready later this summer.”

More than one million pounds of food have already been packed at the Alliant Energy Center since Second Harvest first began using the facility as a packaging center on March 21, according to Dane County.

