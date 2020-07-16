Dane County distributes thousands of free face masks

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is teaming up with over 100 community partners to distribute thousands of free face masks to people in need.

The County has already provided over 60 thousand masks to libraries, churches, neighborhood centers and other locations doing outreach in underrepresented communities.

“One of the pieces that was so important of putting this masking order together was to do the background work and build the infrastructure necessary to make sure everyone who needs masks has access to the masks,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

“This has nothing to do with politics,” says Dane County Exec Joe Parisi, announces plans to distribute 100,000 free masks to those in need in the community. #news3now pic.twitter.com/7xE9OxNBHi — Tahleel Mohieldin (@tahleelmohie) July 15, 2020

In a press conference with representatives from the NAACP of Dane County and the Latino Health Council Parisi highlighted some of the racial disparities seen in those impacted by the pandemic.

He said though members of the Black and Latino communities make up 12 percent of Dane County’s population they account for 22 percent of positive COVID cases and 41 percent of hospitalizations.

Representatives from the Latino Health Council attributed these disparities in part to the overrepresentation of Latinos in essential jobs like medical facilities, food industry, janitorial, and factory work that they are forced to continue doing because they experience poverty at a higher level.

“This is something we need to pay a lot of attention too and something that needs to be addressed,” Parisi said.

In addition to the distribution initiative the County is also working on education efforts to stress the importance of mask wearing particularly among young people.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of our community members not wearing masks, not really taking it seriously because this is something that we felt–it could kill you,” said Dane County NAACP representative Gwen Jones.

To address this the organization has developed brochures entitled ‘Getting Through the Pandemic Together’ that draw from information shared by both the CDC and the Dane County Health Department.

The Latino Chamber of Commerce is similarly providing businesses with educational handouts, posters and sharing testimonial videos with business owners on the importance of wearing a mask.

County officials are asking those who have the ability to find and purchase their own masks to do so.They said it’s critical people see the mask mandate as a matter of public health.

“This has nothing to do with politics or how you feel about any presidential candidate,” Parisi said. “This has to do with protecting yourself, protecting your family, your parents, your grandparents and your neighbors.”

Those in need of face masks are first encouraged to connect with area organizations they’re already associated with but can also reach out to Dane County Mask Makers.

