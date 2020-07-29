Dane County Diaper Bank asks for diaper donations

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Diaper Bank is asking for donations of several sizes of diapers.

According to a Facebook post, the organization is asking for donations of size 5 and 6 diapers, in addition to 3T-4T pull-ups.

Anyone looking to help the diaper bank can visit the organization’s Amazon wish list and ship donations directly to the Dane County Diaper Bank.

