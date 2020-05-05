Dane County deputy taken to emergency room following ‘brutal attack’ from inmate

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County deputy was taken to an emergency room after he was attacked by an inmate Sunday night, officials said.

According to the news release, the inmate was a 27-year-old Madison man who was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and stalking. He was booked into the Public Safety Building Jail on early Sunday.

The release said the inmate hit the deputy numerous times from behind at about 6:40 p.m.

Officials said the 32-year-old male deputy has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing the inmate’s name at this time because the person might have “significant untreated mental health issues.”

