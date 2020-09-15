Dane County deputy dove to safety, nearly hit by vehicle on Beltline

Dane County Sheriff's Office reminding drivers to move over and slow down.

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles after a deputy was nearly struck getting out of a “Beltline Bob” vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday on the eastbound Beltline near the Todd Drive exit, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Eric Novotny was getting out of the service truck when someone hit the driver-side door. Deputy Novotny had to dive inside the truck to avoid being hit, the release said. He suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the emergency lights and a sign warning drivers to slow down were activated on the service truck. It was damaged and towed from the scene.

A man was cited for the crash, the release said.

Wisconsin law requires drivers to move over for emergency workers, road maintenance workers and others on the side of highways. If it is not possible to move over into another lane of the road drivers are required to slow down.

Failure to move over is one of the reasons that motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement officers on duty than any other cause, the release said.

