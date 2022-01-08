Dane County deputy allegedly rear-ended by suspected drunk driver

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning, officials said.

The deputy was reportedly completing a crash investigation on the Beltline westbound at Seminole Highway just after 3 a.m. He was in his squad car in the far left lane with his emergency lights on.

A driver allegedly approached the crash site, failed to slow down or move over, and drove into the back of the squad car.

Officials said the deputy and the driver did not suffer any significant injuries. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Baraboo, was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of operating while intoxicated.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to move over or slow down when passing first responders, per state law.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.