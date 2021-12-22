Dane County deputies investigating break-in, theft at local tavern
SPRINGFIELD, Wis. — Dane County deputies are investigating after a local business owner found their tavern had been broken into earlier this week.
Authorities were called to Whippoorwill Hawks Nest on State Highway 19 around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after the bar’s owner reported finding evidence that someone broke in.
A window was broken from someone forcing their way in, and a gaming machine, cash register and ATM were also damaged in the incident.
It’s unclear how much money was stolen during the break-in.
Officers with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Anyone who might have seen activity near the tavern between midnight on Dec. 20 and 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 21 is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
