Dane County deputies investigate fatal crash in Town of Sun Prairie

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A woman has died following a crash in the Town of Sun Prairie on Friday night.

Dane County deputies and Sun Prairie officials responded to Ridge Road at about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 32-year-old woman driving a Chevy Sonic was going westbound when her vehicle went off the road and struck several trees. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ridge Road remains closed as of 9:30 p.m. as deputies complete their investigation into the cause of the crash.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

