Dane County declares State of Emergency

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi declared a state of emergency Monday, citing the spread of COVID-19.

“By stepping forward and taking aggressive action, we’re hopeful we’re doing our part to slow the spread of this illness,” Parisi said. “Communities come together during challenging times to reassure and care for one another. County employees signed up for public service work because they value community. We are ready for whatever lies ahead.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Parisi has made the full allocation of county resources available to ensure essential county services remain in place as the pandemic continues, according to a news release. Parisi also said that the declaration could allow the county to better seek federal reimbursement for the public expenses that have happened as a result of the coronavirus.

The declaration comes alongside an announcement that some county employees will be working remotely to help reduce face-to-face contact.

The release noted that multiple Dane County sites, including the Henry Vilas Zoo, the Badger Prairie Health Care Center and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site run by the UW Extension Dane County, are all closed.

