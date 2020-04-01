Dane County, Dane Buy Local launching $250,000 small business support grant program

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has chosen Dane Buy Local to administer the county’s new Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program.

According to a news release, funds will be used to support Dane County small businesses experiencing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release said $250,000 will be available through the program to support businesses with employee retention and to mitigate losses from the pandemic.

Business owners will be able to fill out a Google form on www.danebuylocal.com to apply for grants, which will be at least $1,000.

Applications will be accepted through June 15.

Business owners with any questions can call 608-712-3440 or email colin@danebuylocal.com.

