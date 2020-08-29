Dane County DA releases statement on Blake shooting, protests

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne released a statement Saturday addressing the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and the protests that followed.

“I pray and hope for Mr. Blake’s recovery and for the well-being of his children who witnessed the shooting. Wisconsin is lucky to have an Attorney General like Josh Kaul who is committed to truth and to justice and I am confident that under his leadership the Wisconsin Department of Justice will seek exactly that: the truth and a just result. “

“I also commend the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for its swift work to seek justice on behalf of people shot and murdered during protests following Mr. Blake’s death.”

D.A. Ozanne also expressed support for peaceful protests and denounced the presence of armed extremists.

“I will always stand up for the right of citizens to peacefully protest and I know that Dane County law enforcement shares my view. I must, however, denounce the escalation of violence that some people are calling for. I denounce the destruction of property and people who justify it by saying all rage and protests are acceptable. It is not. An attack on the businesses and livelihoods of Dane County residents does not advance calls for racial equality, criminal justice reform, and the clear and unambiguous message that Black lives matter.”

“At the same time, I denounce any extremists who seek to accelerate and live out their perverted fantasies by walking around armed on our streets pretending to “Support the Police” while instead making the work of our servants in law enforcement more dangerous and more deadly by putting untrained armed people in the midst of volatile situations. These armed extremists will only invite violent conflict, leaving our law enforcement officers and our young people who are the heart of these protests in greater danger.”

“If you support the police, you will leave your guns at home. If you support change, you will leave your guns at home. If you support justice, you will peacefully protest and respect the rights of people to express contrary views.”

The shooting of Jacob Blake was captured on cell phone video last Sunday and sparked widespread protests and violence across the state, including in Kenosha and Madison.

