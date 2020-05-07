Dane County expected to create $3.5 million grant program for child care providers

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is expected to create a $3.5 million grant program for approximately 500 child care providers in the county to help combat financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the news release, Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc. will partner with the county to help administer the grants.

“4-C is proud to partner with Dane County to support the critical work of the early care and education community,” said Jody Bartnick, Executive Director of Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc. “Access to quality early childhood is essential for our communities’ workforce. It’s so important that we work together and help those most in need.”

Those who qualify for the grants include certified family, licensed family, licensed group, summer camp and licensed school age providers.

The amounts of each grant, which vary from $1,400 to $15,000, will depend on the size of the child care provider.

“This funding will provide a much-needed boost to child care providers, which are so critical as conversations progress about slowly and safely opening our community back up,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Any sustainable re-opening strategy will need child care as parents and guardians go back to work.”

The release said a resolution to approve the grant program will be introduced during the Dane County Board’s Thursday night meeting.

Providers who have questions about the grants can email 4-C at providercarepayments@4-c.org.

