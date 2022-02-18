More than 3,000 people in Dane Co. have gotten COVID-19 more than once

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane County say nearly 3,500 people have experienced COVID reinfection since late 2020.

In its latest weekly COVID-19 data snapshot, Public Health Madison & Dane County says they have tracked 3,450 reinfections between October 2020 and January 2022 — and 57.6% of those reinfection cases happened in January 2022.

The Omicron variant’s ability to overcome previous immunity — whether it was from previous infection or the COVID-19 vaccines — was one of the main reasons for the surge in reinfections last month.

PHMDC says reinfections have accounted for about 3.3% of the county’s total cases over the last 16 months.

The CDC says it has ongoing studies looking into how often reinfections have occurred during the pandemic, who is at higher risk of COVID reinfection, and the severity of reinfections.

Overall, the average number of COVID-19 cases in Dane County over the last two weeks is continuing to drop, with an average of 359 cases being reported every day.

The dropping case numbers contributed to PHMDC’s decision earlier this week to allow their county-wide indoor mask mandate to expire on March 1.

