Dane County COVID-19 community testing site expands hours

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Friday that the Dane County community testing will extend site hours starting Tuesday.

According to a news release, the Wisconsin National Guard new testing site hours will be from 8a.m.-4p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Alliant Energy Center.

Officials said, Dane County residents five years and older who can arrive by car,bike, or on foot can receive free testing with no appointment needed.

Residents can receive free transportation to the testing site by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at 243-0420, the release said.

The new hours for the testing at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:00a.m.-4:00p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00a.m.-8:00p.m.

The testing site will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2020 for Memorial Day and opened at least until June 6, 2020, according to the release.

“In less than a week, over 2,765 people have been tested at the Alliant Energy Center and we hope that these expanded hours will allow more people access to testing,” said janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Having this resource available in our community is an important step in understanding and controlling the spread of disease. We encourage everyone who wants a test to be tested.

For more information about the testing site, visit the Public Health & Dane County website.

