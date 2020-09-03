Dane County clerk clarifies why voters recently received absentee ballot applications

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County clerk is sharing insights on what a recent Wisconsin Elections Commission mailer means for Wisconsin voters ahead of Election Day.

In a news release Thursday, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said many voters throughout the state have recently received absentee ballot request forms from the WEC. According to McDonell, WEC sent more than 2 million of the forms to registered voters.

McDonell said that some voters who received the request forms may have already requested an absentee ballot. Voters can visit myvote.wi.gov to check the status of their absentee ballot request.

Voters who wish to vote absentee in the upcoming election who have not yet requested an absentee ballot should either fill out the application form sent in the mail or request an absentee ballot online.

Any voters voting by absentee ballot are urged to return their ballots as soon as possible.

McDonell said the list of voters that absentee ballot request forms would be sent to was created months ago, which explains why voters who may have requested their ballots already still received an application form.

Dane County voters who have issues with uploading an ID, need a witness for their absentee ballot or a ride to the DMV to get an ID for voting purposes can get help from the Dane County Voter ID Coalition by calling 608-285-2141.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.