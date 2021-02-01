Dane County, City of Madison receive grant to increase energy efficiency at City-County Building

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Department of Energy has provided a grant for Dane County, the City of Madison and local nonprofit Slipstream to improve energy efficiency at the City-County Building.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway made the announcement Monday. According to a news release, the nearly $1 million in funds will allow the building to be retrofitted with triple-paned windows and LED lighting systems.

“Dane County is excited to have this opportunity to explore next-generation energy efficiency technologies and further reduce our energy usage,” Parisi said. “We are always eager to share what we learn about energy savings with others local governments hoping to make improvements, and we look forward to carrying out this project at the City-County Building.”

The funding comes from the department’s Building Technologies Proving Ground – Public Sector Field Validation Funding Opportunity. The release said the project will show energy saving throughout the building as a result of HVAC and lighting systems that save 10% and 60%, respectively. The project is likely to cost a total of about $1.5 million, with Dane County and the City of Madison allocating $500,000 in matching funds.

“Madison is pleased to partner with Dane County and Slipstream on this project that will increase efficiency and occupant comfort at the City-County Building,” Rhodes-Conway said. “What we learn from this project can strengthen the case for energy retrofits in more of our own buildings, and for buildings throughout the city.”

The project will start in the spring and run through 2023.

