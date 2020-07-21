Dane County calls on state leaders to order statewide mask requirement

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is calling on state leaders to come back to the table and work on a new plan to fight the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Parisi said this plan should include a statewide mask requirement.

“We need some statewide policy, and a statewide masking mandate would be incredibly easy to put into place and would be one of the least restrictive things once could do to have a very substantial impact on the virus,” Parisi said.

Wisconsin has the second-fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. The research showed that Wisconsin has the fewest requirements for masks in public.

While Parisi said Dane County’s mask order has been successful, he said real impact would come from a statewide mask order.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments