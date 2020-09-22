Dane County budget to include plan for minority-owned business hub on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and the Urban League of Greater Madison announced a multi-million dollar effort in the 2021 budget to purchase a site for an economic development hub on Madison’s south side.

The center will be along the South Park Street corridor and will be dedicated to supporting minority-owned businesses.

“The Urban League has been in conversation with several potential partners who are interested in providing technical and financial support to the businesses that might locate on this hub,” said Urban League President and CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony. “There’s a lot going on at this project and a lot of interest brewing.”

An official site should be selected by the end of the year.

Anthony said there are several anchor tenants who are interested in being part of the space.

