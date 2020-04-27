Dane County Breakfast on the Farm rescheduled for August

Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge is the host site for this year’s Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, which has been rescheduled for August 1, 2020.

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The annual Dane County Breakfast on the Farm at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm has been rescheduled for Aug. 1, according to event organizers.

Event organizers said in a news release Monday that the event was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and safety of our guests, farm family, volunteers, sponsors and the community at large are our top priorities, and we will adhere to all recommendations put forward by government and health officials,” media coordinator Kristin Olson said. “We will do everything we can to celebrate our dairy farm families at Breakfast on the Farm this year, a tradition spanning more than four decades.”

The annual breakfast is typically held on the second Saturday in June. The event offers breakfast and entertainment throughout the morning, according to a news release. The event is one of the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee’s biggest annual events.

