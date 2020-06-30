Dane County Breakfast on the Farm canceled

Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge is the host site for this year’s Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, which has been rescheduled for August 1, 2020.

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The annual Dane County Breakfast on the Farm has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

This year’s event was originally scheduled for June 13, but was postponed to Aug. 1 in hopes that the spread of COVID-19 would have dropped to a level safe enough for larger gatherings.

The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee met within the past week to weigh their options.

“The health and safety of our guests, farm family, volunteers, sponsors and the community at large are our top priorities, and we simply couldn’t justify hosting an event with so many uncertainties,” media coordinator Kristin Olson said. “We are saddened to have to cancel for this year, but we look forward to next year’s event in Cambridge.”

Duane and Tina Hinchley, the couple who was supposed to host this year’s breakfast, have volunteered to host the 2021 event, which is scheduled for June 12, 2021. The Hinchley’s farm is home to 240 cows.

DCDPC said they hold the annual breakfast to “promote the dairy community and consumption of dairy products.”

