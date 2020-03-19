Dane County books hotel rooms for homeless to help social distancing efforts at shelters

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the county has partnered with hotels in Madison to provide 72 hotel rooms for those experiencing homelessness.

This was done in an effort to reduce crowding in area homeless shelters, and to ensure shelters could comply with social distancing guidelines. The county has allocated $150,000 for the rooms, and will also provide meals to those staying in the hotels. Move-in will begin today.

The county says it is still looking to find more hotels interested in partnering with the cause.

The county is looking for hotels that are located on a bus line or are centrally located. Businesses interested in partnering should e-mail emergencymangement@countyofdane.com.

