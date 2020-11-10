Dane County Board unanimously approves 2021 budget

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the 2021 county budget during a meeting Monday night.

A news release said the operating budget amounts to $615,596,386, with the capital budget at $80,789,300. The budget carries a levy increase of 3.4%, which would increase taxes on the average home by $30.18.

“As we do every year, the County Board has heard from members of the public and what their priorities are for the coming year. It goes without saying that this year has presented us all with challenges like we’ve never seen before,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “I’m proud of the budget the County Board has approved as it works to address some of our county’s biggest concerns.”

The approved budget comes with an additional $4.35 million in capital funds to be used toward the affordable housing crisis. A $2 million grant has also been added for the city of Monona to support the purchase of the San Damiano property at 4123 Monona Drive.

“During this crisis when many people are facing furloughs or losing their jobs entirely, I am proud that, in this budget, we are able to keep Dane County workers employed throughout the pandemic,” said Supervisor Patrick Miles, Personnel and Finance Committee Chair. “Years of careful budget management resulted in our resiliency to whether this terrible storm and keep staff who are dedicated to providing critical services to the residents of the County.”

The budget will go to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi for his signature.

