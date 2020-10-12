Dane County Board member Paul Rusk dies

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Longtime Dane County Board Supervisor Paul Rusk has died, according to a release from county officials.

Rusk represented District 12, which covers the Village of Maple Bluff and the northside of Madison. He was first elected to the County Board in 2002.

“He was a proud Northsider, and was passionate about serving his district, working collaboratively with area leaders to make sure their voices were heard,” said Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher

Rusk served as the chair of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee for more than a dozen years, stepping down from the role in 2018. He was involved in the county’s effort to build a new jail and supported improving mental health conditions and racial disparities throughout the criminal justice system.

He was currently serving on the Public Works and Transportation Committee.

“Paul was every bit of thoughtful as he was kind. Paul’s leadership and grace will be deeply missed. He was a public servant in every sense,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Rusk also worked for two Wisconsin lawmakers and served as the director of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin throughout his life.

He was 65 years old.

