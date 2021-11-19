Dane County Board adopts new district map recommended by non-partisan commission

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved its final district map during a Thursday night meeting, solidifying county supervisor districts for the next 10 years.

The newly approved map was created by a non-partisan redistricting commission comprised of 11 civilian members who were chosen in from a pool of applicants by County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonnell in fall of 2020.

The creation of Dane County’s non-partisan redistricting commission was approved in 2016.

Over the course of several months, the commission collected map proposals from the public before submitting three recommended options for the County Board’s consideration. In October, the Board chose map “C,” which was ultimately approved with minor changes to align with newly decided ward boundaries and to address minor concerns from cities, towns and villages.

“I’m proud of the work of the Redistricting Commission, staff, and the County Board. This process would not have unfolded as smoothly in such trying circumstances without them,” Eicher said. “It’s also important to acknowledge the work of the cities, villages, and towns in Dane County. Without their cooperation and hard work, we would not have been able to meet these strict deadlines. Every person in this process, and every resident of Dane County, should feel proud and confident that this map truly was drawn by the very people it represents. I hope this process can be a model for others.”

The new district map will go into effect for the spring 2022 election.

More information about the county’s redistricting panning process is available online.

