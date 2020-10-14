Dane County awards more than $700,000 to local lake clean-up projects

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County announced on Wednesday that it will award two projects in local communities more than $700,000 as part of its Urban Water Quality Grant Program, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The projects will take place in the Cities of Monona and Verona in order to directly address urban runoff and help clean area lakes by reducing stormwater.

Monona will receive $206,150 for its Underground Pond project at Stonebridge Park, which is expected to cost $412,300. Verona will receive $500,000 for its Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility project that is expected to cost $2,070,000 in total.

“The Urban Water Quality Grant Program allows us to partner with local communities to achieve the shared goal of cleaning up our lakes,” said County Executive Parisi. “Our waterways are incredibly valuable resources and an integral part of our quality of life. We are happy to partner with this year’s recipients and improve the quality of our waters.”

The program also aims to educate the public about urban water quality issues and stormwater improvement practices.

A resolution will be introduced to approve the awards at Thursday’s Dane County Board meeting.

