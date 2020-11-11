Dane County awards $128,000 in grants to local arts organizations

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FreeImages.com/paolo ferla

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County awarded over $128,000 Wednesday in grants to local arts organizations.

According to a news release, the 49 ‘Dane Arts’ grants will support arts and cultural activities across the county with public-private funds.

In a statement, Dane County executive Joe Parisi said: “Now more than ever, people are looking for innovative ways to remain connected to our arts and culture communities. We are excited to provide this cycle of Dane Arts grants and celebrate the many talented artists and institutions who call Dane County home. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”

The grants are funded by county dollars in conjunction with private donations from several local foundations.

The release said Dane County’s Dane Arts have awarded almost $250,000 so far in 2020 to nonprofit organizations, schools, individuals, municipalities for arts, cultural and local history projects and programs.

The next grant proposal submission deadline is Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 4 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.