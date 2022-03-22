Dane County asks residents to complete broadband access survey

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Do you want to help improve internet access in your community? Here’s your chance.

The Dane County Broadband Task Force is asking residents to fill out a survey about broadband access in the community.

The task force, which was created by the County Board last year, is looking to see where there is and is not broadband service throughout Dane County. The group will then make recommendations to the County Board on how to expand broadband services going forward.

You can fill out the survey by clicking here. It will be available until April 15.

