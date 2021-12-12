Dane County asks ice-fishers to wait a little longer, conditions unsafe

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy Clean Lakes Alliance File photo

MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Sheriff’s Office asked ice fishers to stay off the lakes Sunday after multiple anglers were seen on very unstable ice.

Ice began forming on many area lakes this week thanks to colder temperatures, but officials said conditions are still unsafe.

“Deputies understand people are anxious to get outside,” officials said in a statement. “Safety needs to be the top priority.”

If fishers do decide to go out on the ice, make sure to bring flotation equipment and tell a friend or family member where you’re going.

